Imaging having a job interview where your potential employer doesn't ask any questions, but throws you on the front lines instead.

That's basically what the contestants will be doing on a new reality competition series called The Road.

The show, coming to CBS this fall, is the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton. It flips the idea of normal singing competition shows on its head by throwing young artists on stage to open for Keith Urban in front of a live audience.

In a nutshell, the aspiring singers will joining one of the biggest stars in country music on tour. They'll compete to win over the crowd and secure a spot in the lineup for the next town. No pressure, right?

The Road features Urban and Shelton on camera with special guest Gretchen Wilson, who will serve as the tour manager. The first season will feature 12 budding musicians competing as the tour moves through seven mid-size venues in Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

"Opening for Keith Urban is not for the faint of heart," Wilson says in a newly-released trailer for the series.

How to Watch The Road

The Road will air on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. Sheridan has a history with both the network and streamer, as his other projects call those channels home. Landman and Tulsa King are just a couple of his shows that stream on Paramount+, while his new series Y: Marshals is expected to air on CBS.

An official premiere date for The Road has not been announced a this time, but the series is slated for the fall lineup.

Where Did They Film The Road Season 1?

Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannahill's

Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma Ranch

Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium

