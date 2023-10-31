The Voice returned for its fifth round of Battles on Tuesday night (Oct. 31)!

Coach Reba McEntire kicked off the Halloween-themed episode by having two of her contestants, Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti, face off to keep their spot on her team. McEntire challenged the country hopefuls to put their spin on Cody Johnson’s emotional “‘Til You Can’t.”

During her coaching session with Carter and Nitti, McEntire encouraged the men to embrace the poignant lyrics of the song while balancing their full vocal power.

It was during this coaching session that Carter shared some more insight about losing his mom at a young age. Johnson's song features hard hitting lyrics about loss: "So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away / 'Cause you'll never know how bad you wanna 'til you can't someday."

Fans of the show will remember that Carter originally earned his spot on the singing competition with an incredibly heartfelt rendition of Whitney Houston’s "I Look to You." That touching performance earned Carter four chair turns and made McEntire appear visibly choked up.

With the understanding that emotions could run high, Nitti started things off for the pair while strumming out the notes on his guitar. Not too long after, Carter jumped in and delivered his portion of the song before the contestants started to blend their voices together.

While Carter might have been fighting his emotions, Nitti leaned into a more rock version of the track, something that judge Niall Horan applauded for the “grit.”

Press play below to watch Carter and Nitti’s rendition of “‘Til You Can’t.”

When it was time to hear from the coaches, John Legend applauded Nitti’s ability to step out of his comfort zone by playing the guitar, and his decision to tackle the lyrics with a distinctive flair.

Speaking to Carter, Legend shared that he appreciated how “spiritually in tune” the young singer was while on the stage.

While clearly conflicted about which contestant to advance to the next round, McEntire knew she had to make the tough decision. After her own deliberation and taking into account what her fellow coaches thought, McEntire announced that Nitti would be advancing to the knockouts a little later this season.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.