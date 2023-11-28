Reba McEntire had a busy night on Monday (Nov. 27)! During that night's episode of The Voice, the country icon was tasked with leading her team during Season 24 Playoffs.

One of the contestants fighting to keep her spot in the singing competition was Jacquie Roar. During their coaching session it appeared that Roar had things well under control when it came to vocals.

Instead, McEntire focused on offering up some tips on how best to use the stage during Roar's cover choice du jour, which was Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." She encouraged Roar to incorporate a powerful strut that matched up perfectly not only to the lyrics but the vocal strength she was demonstrating.

Roar more than took McEntire's advice! She put on a dynamic performance complete with struts and equally powerful vocal runs. Throughout her time on stage, the coaches were shown nodding along to the driving rhythm. They even gave some audible cheers after witnessing Roar hit impressive notes. Press play below to watch Roar’s version of "The Chain."

McEntire's fellow judge, John Legend, called Roar's Playoff performance the best he's seen from the country rocker this season so far.

The praise didn't stop there. The redheaded country legend used her feedback time to applaud Roar’s confidence and her ability to command a stage while remaining in vocal control.

At the close of the show, it was announced that Jacquie Roar would be advancing to the next phase of the competition alongside her teammates Ruby Leigh and Jordan Rainer. Noah Spencer and Ms. Monet (McEntire's "Super Save") were eliminated.

Season 24 Playoffs continue when The Voice returns tomorrow night (Nov. 28) on NBC.