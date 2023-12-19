The season finale of The Voice has arrived! Before the winner of Season 24 was announced, each contestant was given the opportunity to sing with their coach.

Jacquie Roar and Reba McEntire took the chance to put their own spin on Wynonna Judd's "No One Else on Earth." Before taking the stage, Roar joked that she was excited to sing with McEntire in real life because she constantly harmonizes with the country legend on the radio.

Harmonize they did. During their live number, Roar and McEntire not only took turns exchanging lyrics, but made sure to lay in plenty of their blended vocals. The powerful pair appeared in all black against an abstract neon backdrop. Press play below to hear their version of the 1992 country classic.

Throughout this season Roar has made a name for herself in the business by consistently nailing her performances. Perhaps most notably, the Oregon singer absolutely crushed Sia's "Alive." After rocking the stage with a song out of her typical genre, the room seemed almost in shock with just how well Roar delivered the challenging Sia song.

Despite her best efforts, at the end of the night, it was announced that Huntley, a somewhat country meets blues rocker, is the latest winner of the singing competition show. Roar finished in fourth place.

Along with being named the most recent winner of the singing competition, Huntley will also take home $100,000 cash, an extravagant vacation for two to one of two Universal theme parks and a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

The Voice will return early next year on Feb. 26 for Season 25 with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper serving as coaches.