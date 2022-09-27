Night three of the Blind Auditions on Season 22 of The Voice saw Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani going head-to-head not once, but — at least — three times as they continued the task of wrangling talented contestants for their teams.

Madison Hughes of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., was one such contestant who had them vying for a chance to have her take up a spot on their teams. The 25-year-old videographer showcased her stunning vocals, reminiscent of country singer Lainey Wilson, on a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin' on Heaven’s Door.”

For her rendition, Hughes, who used The Voice to debut her first-ever live performance, played guitar and sang with a gentle twang. Hooked by her effortless vocal abilities, Shelton turned around before the end of the take. Stefani, who said she “liked the performance” throughout its entirety, followed suit. Camila Cabello, who is a new coach this season, surprised her fellow cast mates as she waited until the very end to slam on her red button.

“I’m in a marriage sandwich,” Cabello joked before Shelton intervened, curious about which genre Hughes belonged to.

“I’m hoping that was a country version of that song,” Shelton said. “It sounded country coming out of your mouth.”

After Hughes confirmed she is “here for the twang,” Shelton got even more excited to have her on his team.

“This is the team that you belong to, Madison,” he insisted.

“I love your voice. I also love the fact that you are a little bit of a melting pot. I feel like that’s what I’ve done my entire career as well. I’ve always bounced in different genres the whole time, including having two number one hits with Blake Shelton on country radio. I’m so proud of that. So, it would be fun to work together. I think we would be a good match,” Stefani shared.

“I can help you through those nerves of performing live for people,” Cabello added.

Although coach John Legend didn’t turn around for the singer, he did champion Hughes on her musical style.

When Legend asked who Hughes picked as her coach, she named Shelton.

Fans can keep up with Hughes when The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.