‘The Voice': Ryan Whyte Maloney Died After Fight With Fiancée

Ryan Whyte Maloney's death came about abruptly after he fought with his fiancée as they drove home from a night out. The Voice star died by suicide on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

Police say the singer was intoxicated at the time.

Ryan Whyte Maloney was a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Traverse City, Mich.

He auditioned for Season 6 of The Voice with "Lights" by Journey and earned a four-chair turn before choosing Team Blake.

Earlier this month he celebrated his 44th birthday.

Several outlets have obtained a police report that reveals how quickly an argument over a jacket led to Whyte Maloney dying. The couple were driving home from the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where Season 6 The Voice singer had performed earlier in the night.

The fiancée asked if Whyte Maloney had her jacket. He said he didn't, and she kept questioning him. Annoyed, he called her a "b---h," grabbed a gun out of the glove compartment and got out of the car.

People shares that the fiancée (no name provided) heard a gunshot and yelled after him. As she ran toward Whyte Maloney, she heard a second gunshot and saw his body fall to the ground.

Previously, the Clark County Coroner had labeled his cause of death as suicide. TMZ says he'd harmed himself previously and contemplated suicide before.

After his four-chair-turn audition, Whyte Maloney won his Battle Round on The Voice by performing Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It." Then won a second battle round with a version of "Easy" by Rascal Flatts.

His time on the show ended during the Playoff Round, when he sang Shinedown's "Second Chance," but he was asked to return for the season finale, singing with an ensemble that included Morgan Wallen.

Whyte Maloney hasn't shared much if anything about his fiancée on Instagram. Most of his posts are promotional or nostalgic memes. The Michigan native performed at several bars and casinos around Las Vegas, including Blake Shelton's Ole Red.

