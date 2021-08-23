These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S.

If beer is a universal language, Americans have spoken their own version of that language through the best brews in the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Traveling around the country to discover each state's top-rated drafts brings on a variety matched only by the diversity of the United States itself. Visitors can sip brews aged in bourbon barrels in Washington, or warm up in Alaska with A Deal With the Devil. Ordering Connecticut's top beer may cause giggles, and seeing double is a side effect in Idaho. There are heavy Russian influences in Nevada, Montana, and Arizona, and a great Mexican Brunch in New Jersey. If you're still hungry, try a Kentucky Brunch in Iowa or have Dinner in Maine. Black Gold can be found in the hills of Wisconsin, and travelers might get lost in Bourbon Paradise while trekking through Oklahoma.

The best beers in each state feature drinks that are rich in flavor, and in some cases, as with Indiana's Marshmallow Handjee, steep in price. Listed alcohol content ranges from 5.8% to 17.9% in Alaska.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

