Thomas Rhett and his friends raised more than $250,000 for the nonprofit 147 Million Orphans on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) with a benefit concert held at Nashville's the Old School.

Rhett was joined on stage by Dierks Bentley and sat in for songwriters round with Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Florida Georgia Line also surprised the audience, who were seated inside of a barn. Patrons enjoyed dinner during the show, as well as merchandise and s'more roasting with Rhett and his wife, Lauren.

“[It] was an unreal experience for me and Lauren, to see our hometown, as well as people from all over the country, coming together to support something that's so important to us," Rhett says in a press release. “Tuesday nights are like Saturday nights to artists, so I want to be sure to thank Dierks, Brian and Tyler, Shane, Walker and Russell for giving up part of their weekends to make it such a special night, and help us raise money and awareness for this amazing cause."

147 Million Orphans was established in 2009 to provide food, water, medicine, shelter and education to vulnerable children. It's a cause that means a lot to Rhett and his wife.

Rhett recently revealed his new single "Star of the Show," the first song he ever wrote about his wife. The song will be featured on the deluxe release of his latest album, Tangled Up. The new issue will also include five brand new tracks, along with two collaborations — "Die a Happy Man" (The Remix) with Tori Kelly and "Playing With Fire" with Danielle Bradbery.

See the Sweetest Pics of Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren