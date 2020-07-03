Thomas Rhett´s second daughter, Ada James, has always borne a striking resemblance to her famous father, even from the days when she was a tiny baby. A new photo posted by Rhett on Thursday (July 2) showed off the fact that thereś no denying who is this little girlś daddy.

In the shot, Rhett and Ada (who will turn 3 in August) are relaxing on the porch; with Rhett shirtless and in shorts, sporting a drink in one hand, and Ada gazing off into the distance. Adorably, the two are holding hands as they enjoy their peaceful moment together—and looking like twins while doing so. "Me and AJ kickin it," the proud papa captions his photo.

Fans have been treated to plenty of photos and videos of Ada that show off her big brown eyes and smile that she clearly inherited from her dad (one particularly cute one involves the viral toddler snack challenge, in which she shows admirable restraint resisting a bowl of jellybeans). Ada is little sis to 4-year-old Willa Gray, and big sis to baby Lennon Love who was born in February.

Rhett, of course, is spending lots time at home with his daughters and wife Lauren as summer tours have largely ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the singer has been keeping busy in virtual ways, having shared several new songs with fans during social media live streams. He also says he's written 40 songs since mid-March, all geared toward his next studio album on Valory Music Co.