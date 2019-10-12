Thomas Rhett Posts Adoring Anniversary Message to His Wife, Lauren

Thomas Rhett turned to social media on Saturday morning (Oct. 12) to post a special message to his wife, Lauren, to mark the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary.

The country superstar posted a picture of the couple fishing in a river together, and he accompanied the fun shot with a heartfelt message to Lauren.

"I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins," he muses. "It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day."

"There is no one in the world like you babe," Rhett adds. "You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good. I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey, " he finished, adding two heart-eyes emojis.

Rhett and his wife met in school, and he harbored a longtime crush on her before finally confessing his feelings. They married in 2012, and the couple adopted their first daughter, Wille Gray, in May of 2017. They welcomed their second child, a biological daughter named Ada James, in August of 2017. The couple are currently expecting their third child, another daughter.

The family are expanding so rapidly, in fact, that they are moving to a new house to accommodate the growing brood.

"We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house," Rhett told reporters during a recent media roundtable in Nashville. "Now we’ll have somewhere for everybody to sleep, which is nice, and we’re just pumped."

Despite all the changes that are coming in such rapid succession, Rhett says he and his wife are oddly at peace.

"Me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic and we never really stop going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been," he reflects. "Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow."

