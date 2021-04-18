Thomas Rhett Is ‘Country Again,’ Also Sings ‘What’s Your Country Song’ at the ACM Awards

ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Thomas Rhett brought a tender performance to the 2021 ACM Awards with his new song "Country Again." Bathed in a single spotlight and with just a guitar in his hand, he delivered the heartfelt song that included gentle shoutouts to everyone from Eric Church to Rhett's wife, Lauren.

And it was perfect. But on this particular Sunday night, viewers were lucky enough to get two performances in one, as Rhett then proceeded to run up to the big stage where his band was waiting to do his rendition of "What's Your Country Song," a 2020 chart-topper that definitely kept spirits up during the most recent pandemic.

The performance was just a little piece of a huge night for Rhett, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for "Be a Light" featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban on Sunday (April 18).

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.