Thomas Rhett's daughter Ada James turned 3 years old on Wednesday (Aug. 12), and her parents reveled in the youngster's birthday with some understandably gushy Instagram posts.

The country music singer-songwriter — full name is Thomas Rhett Akins, Jr. — praised the adorable Ada James along with his wife, Lauren Akins. The pair also have two other daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and their newest bundle of joy, the 6-month-old Lennon Love. But this was Ada's time to shine.

That meant Thomas and Lauren offered their loyal social media followers a bevy of cute photographs showing Ada at home, out in nature and more. In an image from the musician, the child plays with a kid-sized bow and arrow. In one of Lauren's, Ada is trying on a pair of mom's shoes.

"Happiest of birthday to my sweet little Ada James!" Rhett says. "You are the sweetest/most sassy kid that I know. You make the room light with just your smile. Can not believe you are 3 already! Love you baby girl."

His wife, Lauren, extends the joy in a similar message, telling Ada she's "nothing but sunshine and firecrackers all wrapped up in a little 3 year old body! You keep our family laughing every single day and also wondering what in the world we're gonna do with you."

Ada was born in Nashville on Aug. 12, 2017, after Thomas and Lauren adopted Willa the previous spring. Lennon, the couple's second natural-born tyke, arrived in February of this year. All three children — who take up some thoughtfully decorated bedrooms — share the Akins surname.

Don't take the family for total showboats, though — Rhett has turned down reality TV offers to protect the family's privacy. However, Lauren has written a book portraying her love story with the singer.

