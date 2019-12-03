Thomas Rhett Turned Down Reality TV for the Sake of His Family

Did you know that Thomas Rhett turned down the opportunity to do reality TV on more than one occasion?

Indeed, the chart-topping "Sixteen" singer has always passed on the chance to light up the small screen with his everyday life. And he cites his family as the main reason why he's declined such offers.

In a new interview excerpt provided by his record label, Rhett says he's always drawn the line for his clan at a series on television. After all, by the musician's estimation, he and his immediate loved ones — wife Lauren as well as the pair's daughters — give plenty of real-life insights via another medium. Listen to the clip below.

"We've been asked a bunch of times to do, like, a reality show," Rhett explains, "but I just don't think that's something me and Lauren … I mean, we give enough of ourselves, I think, on social media."

He continues of their online presence, "We pretty much open our home and our marriage to our fans in a way, where it's like you see that the good, bad, the ugly. And I think a reality show might be too much."

But that doesn't mean Rhett is shying away from acting altogether. Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, the country star is itching to go behind the scenes, in addition to possibly making a cameo in a major motion picture.

"This year will be the first time that I'm gonna try to start delving into a little bit more gettin' behind the camera," Rhett says. "And I don't think I want to be like an 'actor' actor, but I think it would be pretty fun to be in a few scenes in a big movie or something like that."

As for Rhett's family, it will be growing even more prominent in the new year. This summer, the singer announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child, another girl, to show up in February 2020.