Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, celebrated the youngest member of their family on Wednesday (Feb. 10). The couple's third daughter, Lennon Love, is officially one year old.

The singer marked baby Lennon's first birthday on social media, posting a sweet photo of his daughter in a cap and Christmas outfit decorated with candy canes.

"Happy birthday Lenny Lou! I pray love, joy and peace over you," the singer writes. "You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind. Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday. I love you."

The couple are also parents to daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, who are 5 and 3 years old, respectively.

The whole family was celebrating Lennon's special day, according to Lauren's Instagram Stories. The proud mama posted video footage of a birthday message she spelled out using pieces of strawberry and blueberries for her daughter, reading "HBD Lennon" along with blueberries shaped into a heart. Watching from the sidelines was big sister Willa, along with the family's dog, Cash.

Lennon is the country star couple's youngest child, though Rhett and his wife have hinted that that might change in the years ahead. The singer revealed during a recent radio interview that Lauren would like to have more kids in the future.

"I doubt my wife would stop until we get to at least five or six more, so we will see," he says. "I think so. I really do. I don't really have a say. So if Lauren wants six kids, we are probably going to have six kids."

Plus, he adds, with three daughters, he's the only man in the house — and adding more kids to the mix might give him a chance to even the playing field a little bit. "Me and Lauren are getting to the point that our house is so chaotic anyway that as we continue to have kids," he jokes. "I definitely want to have a boy."