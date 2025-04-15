Thomas Rhett Leaves Show in a Wheelchair After Falling on Stage

If you see Thomas Rhett on crutches, this is why. The country singer took a nasty fall at a recent performance that resulted in a broke ankle.

Rhett was asked by Christian artist Forrest Frank to be a surprise guest at his Child of God tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday (April 13). The two sang their song "Nothing Else" together.

As seen in a video shared to social media, Rhett didn't even make it to the stage before he fell.

The "Beer Can't Fix" singer surprised the crowd from the stands. As he made his way down the steps, it appears he missed a step, or his ankle just gave out on him. Either way, he tumbled to the ground.

Although Rhett recovered quickly, it's clear he iswashaving a hard time putting weight on his left foot as he made his way to the stage.

Like a true professional, he sang through the pain and gave the audience what they came to see. Rhett even jumped around on stage, but he only used his right foot in the process.

After the show, the "Beautiful as You" hitmaker was rolled out of the venue in a wheelchair. His wife Lauren did the honors of pushing him while laughing at his misfortune.

"@hiforrest told me to pull up and I left in a wheelchair," Rhett writes on social media alongside the video.

While not an ideal situation, Rhett handled it very well. Even Frank complimented his champion-like abilities to perform while hurt. "ABSOLUTE CHAMPION," Frank writes.

"Legend," fellow country singer George Birge adds with a flex and fire emoji.

"You handled this like a champ!!!! Seriously man you're the real deal," @garretthornbuckle chimes in.

"Bro broke his ankle and performed like nothing happened," @jakeblucker points out. "That's a pro's pro."