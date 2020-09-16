Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi hit the stage during the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 16) in Nashville, rocking the fans at home with a fun live performance of "Beer Can't Fix."

The duo took the stage in front of a full band at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on a stage that had been positioned in front of the magnificent stained glass windows that are one of the most iconic features of the venue, providing viewers at home with an eye-popping visual highlight of the broadcast.

Their performance of the beach-vibey song brought an element of much-needed summer fun to the awards show in a year that has seen many country fans cooped up inside and lacking in live country music to enjoy.

"Beer Can't Fix" gave Rhett and Pardi a No. 1 hit when released as the third single from Rhett's Center Point Road album in 2019.

Rhett previously hit the stage earlier in the night, joining fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan to open the broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in a departure for the awards show, which usually takes place in Nashville and waa delayed and revamped this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.