Thomas Rhett Remembers Every Part of Love Story With Wife Lauren

If Thomas Rhett's mind was a house, the walls would be filled with photos of his wife, Lauren Akins. The country singer remembers everything about their love story, even back to the first grade.

On their 11th wedding anniversary, Rhett shared words and memories so poetic, they're practically song lyrics.

"11 years married to this amazing woman," he writes. "I can still remember what she looked like in first grade. I still remember how much taller than me she was at church camp in 6th grade. I still remember picking her up on our first date at 16. I still remember how fast my heart was beating when she walked down the aisle."

"Basically I remember it all so vividly. I can’t believe how much life we have gotten to share together. @laur_akins you have been and always will be my best friend. I thank God for you every single day. I love you so much. Thank you for loving me and everyone you know so well. Happy anniversary. you+me+4," he adds.

The "Mamaw's House" singer shared a few photos of the two of them backstage at a show. The first finds the two of them with their arms around one another, smiling ear to ear. The second, in black in white, is taken from behind, with Akins resting her head on Rhett's shoulder and her arm around his back.

Akins also shared a pair of photos to mark their special day: Both are of the entire family enjoying some time at the beach. All four of the couple's daughters — Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love and Lillie Carolina — are sandwiched in between their parents in matching pink swimwear.

"What 11 years with you looks like," she pens. "Happy anni cutie."

Rhett and Akins' love story goes back a long time. The pair grew up with one another after meeting in elementary school, but although they dated in high school, the relationship didn't last.

It wasn't until they became adults that their love blossomed. After reuniting at Akins' sister's graduation party, the two got back together — this time for good. They married in 2012 at the ripe age of 22.

Rhett wrapped his Home Team Tour 2023 in Nashville at the end of September. Up next, he's scheduled to perform in Music City on New Years Eve for Nashville's Big Bash with Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd.