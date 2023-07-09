When you're a mom to four young children, you've got to catch your naps while you can. Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins stepped out for a date night recently, and parents everywhere will understand exactly why Lauren just had to sneak in a quick power nap in the car on the way to their destination.

Rhett and Akins are both known for being open books about all the highs and lows of life as a busy young family, so when Akins nodded off on her husband's shoulder in the car, he snapped a selfie or two to share with fans.

"Went on a date. Lauren needed a nap first," the singer wrote in the caption of his hilarious post. "Hahaha love you honey."

In the first two photos in Rhett's carousel, Akins is out cold in the car. But she rallied for their night out, as evidenced by the third and final photo, which shows the couple smiling together against an outdoor backdrop.

The country star and his wife are parents to four young daughters, and recently, they shared some sweet beach memories of the family's July 4th celebration, with all of the young girls clad in their patriotic finest. Though Rhett and Akins frequently share the highlights of their family life, they're also open about parenthood's more difficult and less glamorous moments: Last year, Akins asked her social media followers for help after one of the kids got a comb stuck -- really stuck -- in her hair.

The couple have also opened up about mental health challenges they've experienced as they navigate parenthood. In a recent episode of her Live in Love With Lauren Akins podcast, which featured Rhett as a special guest, Akins detailed her experience of being diagnosed with postpartum depression after the birth of their youngest child, Lillie Carolina.

