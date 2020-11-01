Thomas Rhett got a jump on his oldest daughter Willa Gray's birthday, which falls on Nov. 2, by posting late on Sunday (Nov. 1) a tribute to the little girl who made him a dad—as well as praising her for being the most wonderful big sis to her younger siblings.

Captioning a series of adorable photos showing Willa growing up through the years, Rhett noted, "WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I’m inspired by you every single day." He also threw in a little bit about the fact that she is already showing off some "teenage tendencies" at her tender age! "You may be 5 but you already act like your 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for. I can’t wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way."

Rhett and wife Lauren have spoken out about the adoption process they went through in 2017 to bring home their eldest daughter, who was born in Uganda. Since then, they have welcomed two biological children, Ada James and Lennon Love, but the proud parents have thought carefully about how to instill a sense of pride in Willa for her Ugandan heritage, and about how to raise a Black daughter alongside her white siblings.

Rhett apologized off the bat for going straight from Halloween documentation to Willa's special day, but it's hard not to give a nod to the family's always-epic holiday photos. Wife Lauren posted a shot of Willa, middle sister Ada, and baby sis Lennon all dressed up as Hocus Pocus' infamous Sanderson sisters, which pretty much owned Instagram in terms of adorable family Halloween shots.