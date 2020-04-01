‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic in Coronavirus Isolation in Prison

Joe Exotic, the subject of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, is currently being isolated from other prisoners in an Oklahoma correction facility after being potentially exposed to coronavirus.

The 57-year-old (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) is serving a 22-year prison sentence for paying a hitman to kill a woman he felt was a rival. His husband, Dillon Passage, told Andy Cohen — host of the SiriusXM show Radio Andy — about Exotic's isolation, adding that he has not talked to his husband in quite some time when they had previously been speaking several times each day.

“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Dillon says (per People). “I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

Exotic hasn't necessarily been diagnosed with having coronavirus, and it's not clear if he's showing any symptoms. The move may be a cautionary measure. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is focused on Joe Exotic, a one-time country music singer who owned a big cat sanctuary in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic was also convicted of killing big cats to make room for other big cats. He's currently serving time in the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Okla.