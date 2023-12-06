Audrey McGraw — the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and his fellow country star wife, Faith Hill — celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday (Dec. 6), and McGraw was in full-on proud dad mode as he marked the special day on social media.

"Happy 22nd bday to our baby girl Audrey!" the singer writes alongside a smiling snapshot of the birthday girl. "The sweetest, kindest soul."

McGraw also praised his daughter's beauty, but clarified that her power of lighting up a room comes from the kindness and compassion in her heart, rather than any external feature.

"Beautiful for sure, however, her inside beauty is so huge and so genuine," he reflected. "She looks stunning the world [sic] with love and empathy. And that's where true beauty lies. We love you baby girl!!!!"

In addition to her powers of love and empathy, Audrey has also inherited plenty of her parents' musical talents. She frequently shares dark interpretations of country classics, and her personal touch makes staples like Tammy Wynette's "Stand by Your Man" downright chilling. Audrey is also the co-star of her dad's "7500 OBO" music video, which came out in 2021.

McGraw and Hill are also parents to two more daughters: 26-year-old Gracie and 25-year-old Maggie. Both sisters shared tributes to Audrey on her birthday; Gracie posted a lengthy Instagram reflection on her experience of being a big sister through the years.

"The plight of being an older sister is not for the faint hearted, let me tell you. Seeing my two little ladies out there in the world, growing, creating lives and space for themselves at the ages where I was f--king up mad bad but needed time to figure it out, is so wonderfully beautiful but at the same time incredibly difficult," she wrote, before sharing some thoughts on her love for Audrey in particular.

"Too many words to describe what it feels like to be an older sister, but the only thing I feel right now is immense unbridled joy that I get to see you grow up," she concluded.