Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw, wowed the crowd when she took the stage at his show in Las Vegas to perform an all-time classic rock song.

The country superstar launched a limited engagement titled Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas on Thursday night (Dec. 4), and during the show, Audrey took the stage to perform a note-perfect and very energetic rendition of the Heart classic "Barracuda."

Music Mayhem captured live video of the moment, showing Audrey looking remarkably like a young Faith Hill with dark, short hair.

Get our free mobile app

She emulates Ann Wilson's original vocal performance on the iconic track from 1977, delivering the scorching vocal in the original key and nailing even the highest notes in the song with no trouble:

What Is Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas?

Tim McGraw: Live in Vegas is a very limited engagement consisting of just four shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coming to Landman?

The engagement kicked off Dec. 4 and continues on Dec. 6, 12 and 13, when it wraps.

The shows coincide with the National Finals Rodeo.

Do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters Sing?

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have three daughters: 28-year-old Gracie, 27-year-old Maggie and Audrey, who is 23.

All three daughters are singers and performers in their own right, causing McGraw to joke that he's actually the worst singer in his family.

McGraw and Hill have proudly cheered Audrey on as she has launched her singing career.

This summer, McGraw marked the end of Audrey's tour with Brandi Carlile with a sentimental post, writing, "One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dreams."

READ MORE: Tim McGraw is a Proud Dad as Daughter Audrey Wraps Her First International Tour

Is Faith Hill Still Active in Music?

As her daughters are all making strides in their various careers, Hill appears to have quietly withdrawn from public life over the course of the past year.

In 2024, Hill deleted all of her social media accounts without fanfare or any kind of announcement about her future plans.

Fans speculated that was in advance of major news, but as of this writing, her accounts remain inactive, and her official website shows visitors a blank page, with no information about any upcoming projects or tour dates.

READ MORE: Did Faith Hill Retire? Here's Why I Think So

Hill has not said one way or the other whether she is now officially retired — in fact, she hasn't said anything at all in public since quitting social media, and fans have only seen her in the occasional random public sighting.

Scroll though the photos below to see the country couple with and without their daughters:

PICTURES: See Tim McGraw, Faith Hill + Their Daughters at the 2023 ACM Honors Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and two of their three daughters attended the ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday night, and they were dressed in matching outfits that were a real standout. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

It's Their Love! See the Cutest Photos of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the longest running relationships in Nashville. After tying the knot in 1996, the couple are fast-approaching their 30th wedding anniversary and, if these photos are any indication, their love has only grown over the years.

The country superstars have been constant supporters of each other's music careers. McGraw and Hill also linked up for a duets album, The Rest of Our Life, and toured together on several versions of the Soul2Soul Tour.

The love shared between these two has spilled over into their daughters' lives. The family of five appear to be very close and regularly gather for meals and family get-togethers. After raising their three daughters, McGraw and Hill are now enjoying life as empty-nesters.

Here are the cutest photos of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.