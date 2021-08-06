Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Starring Roles on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Kevin Costner turned to social media to react after the news broke that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star in a new Yellowstone spinoff series.

McGraw and Hill announced in dual social media posts on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that they have been cast to star in a Yellowstone prequel series titled 1883. The show follows Dutton family patriarch James (McGraw) and matriarch Margaret (Hill) and their family as they head West on an arduous journey from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the Yellowstone ranch that serves as the setting for the runaway hit show on Paramount+.

Kevin Costner plays modern-day Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and he commented on McGraw's post announcing his participation by writing, "Dutton looks good on you" from the Instagram account of his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West.

"Thanx… Great grandson!!! means a lot from you," McGraw replied.

Costner also replied to Hill's post on Instagram, writing simply, "Welcome to the ranch."

1883 also stars Sam Elliott, who will play Shea Brennan. A press release describes his character as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past." Additional cast members are to be announced, and few details are known about the plot of the show, though some of the basic details have been made public.

"This is truly a dream job ... The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," McGraw gushes about the upcoming show. "As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Hill adds. "The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life."

Yellowstone debuted in 2018, and it has become the most-viewed show on cable television. It's slated to begin its fourth season in November of 2021 on Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

No launch date has been announced for 1883.

