Tim McGraw has some vices, but he'll tell you: He's got "Good Taste in Women." The country star dropped the new track, from his forthcoming album Here on Earth, on Friday (Aug. 7).

The upbeat acoustic song has a Kip Moore vibe. Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson and Nathan Spicer co-wrote it.

"I might like cheap beer and real bad jokes / Trucks that don't start and quick-stop smokes / But I've got good taste in women / Yeah, I sleep like a baby in a Motel 6 / I like dive-bar bands that can't sing a lick / But I've got good taste in women," McGraw sings in the song's chorus. "Lookin' at you just lookin' at me / Got everybody thinkin' I'm high-class living / Got good taste in women."

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February. In 2017, McGraw pivoted to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with his wife, Faith Hill, that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life duets album.

McGraw had planned to spend this summer on the road for his Here on Earth Tour; however, that trek is one of many canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He will, however, celebrate his new album with a special livestream event on the project's release day, Aug. 21.

