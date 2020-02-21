Tim McGraw is returning to Big Machine Records. Just 10 days after he announced he'd split from Sony Music Nashville, the singer revealed a new record home for an album he's been looking forward to releasing for nearly a year.

While details are still scarce, McGraw will release Here on Earth on Big Machine Records. Billboard broke the news, with Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta weighing in.

"I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records," he shares. "We can't wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world."

After nearly two decades on Curb Records, McGraw first signed with Big Machine to release the Two Lanes of Freedom album (2013). He'd go on to release two more studio albums and notch four No. 1 hits on BMLG, including the Grammy-winning "Humble and Kind."

In 2017 McGraw pivoted to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with wife Faith Hill that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life album of duets. A second single from that album and two subsequent solo singles on Sony failed to gain traction on country radio. The last, "Thought About You," peaked just inside the Top 20.

Talking to Taste of Country in September, McGraw spoke with almost boyish enthusiasm about his next album, which was completed or near completion at the time. "Neon Church" and "Way Down" are two other songs from the album that he released, but it's not certain any will make Here on Earth when it's released.

When McGraw announced his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, he revealed that anyone who buys a ticket can get a CD of his new album for free. The tour begins July 10.

Hill remains signed to Sony Music Nashville.

WATCH: Tim McGraw Talks About His Next Album