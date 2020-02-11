Tim McGraw has reportedly left Sony Music Nashville after three years, four singles and just one studio album.

Billboard cites unnamed sources in announcing the separation. McGraw and wife Faith Hill signed with Sony in early 2017 and released an album of duets called The Rest of Our Life that November. Radio reception to the two singles from that album and McGraw's two subsequent singles was tepid. "Speak to a Girl" and the album's title track peaked near Top 20, while solo singles "Neon Church" and "Thought About You" peaked just inside the Country Airplay Top 20.

Hill remains with Sony Music Nashville, per Billboard.

Talking to Taste of Country in September, McGraw, a 52-year-old singer, actor and author, was enthusiastic about music he'd planned to release in 2020.

"This project is really a tapestry of life, I can’t wait for everybody to hear it," he shared at Hometown Rising in Louisville, Ky.

“Music is what drives everything that we do,” he added. “Sometimes in this mad process that we get in now and this sort of short attention span that we have where people only listen to two minutes of songs and stuff like that, I think we lose what it’s all about. And it’s all about the music. It’s all about how it moves you and makes you feel.”

Later he'd reveal the album would be called Here on Earth and that fans who purchased online tickets for his upcoming Here on Earth Tour would be able to get a free CD of the album, as well. It's not clear how the separation impacts that promotion, if at all. The length of McGraw's original contract with Sony is unknown, as are any clauses that allowed one or both parties to disassociate from one another.

Before signing with Sony, McGraw released three successful records with Big Machine Label Group. He started his career in the 1990s with Curb Records and remained on the label until an ugly split early last decade.

