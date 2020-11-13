Tim McGraw’s music on Big Machine Records is the focus of a new greatest hits album slated for later this month. McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 will feature songs like "Humble and Kind," "Shotgun Rider" and "Meanwhile Back at Mama's," his 2014 collaboration with wife Faith Hill.

McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 (Nov. 20) finds McGraw collaborating with other artists, as well. Keith Urban and Taylor Swift join him for "Highway Don’t Care," his niece Catherine Dunn joins him on "Diamond Rings and Old Barstools," Midland join him for a never-before-released cover of the Bellamy Brothers' "Redneck Girl" and Florida Georgia Line lead their song "May We All," which featured McGraw when it was released in 2016.

Elsewhere, the 14 tracks highlight well known songwriters like Chris Janson, LoCash, the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and the Cars' Ric Ocasek for a cover of the rock hit "Drive."

Big Machine Records / Spirit Music Group

McGraw first signed with Big Machine Records to release the Two Lanes of Freedom album in 2013. Two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums followed before he split with the label for one album on Arista. Earlier this year, he resigned with Big Machine and dropped the Here on Earth album in August.

McGraw has had four Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hits on Big Machine and six additional Top 5 hits. He signed with the label after a 20-year career on Curb. He has 29 lifetime No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.