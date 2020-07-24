Tim McGraw celebrates small-town life in his new single, "Hallelujahville." The song, from the country star's forthcoming Here on Earth album, arrived Friday (July 24).

Over a simple piano line, McGraw tells the story of high school sweethearts living a quaint, but happy, life "in a place where time stands still." Ends each chorus, "Can I get an 'Amen' for livin' in Hallelujahville?"

"Sunday supper, we pass the biscuits / Save the grease from cast-iron skillets / DC's broke and we can't fix it / And we're okay with that," McGraw sings in the second verse as strings and a quiet background chorus fill in the melody. "We quote King James like a Waylon song / Pray at night, make love 'til dawn / Love us or leave us the hell alone / Hope you're okay with that."

Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith and Brett Taylor co-wrote "Hallelujahville," one of 16 tracks of McGraw's new album. A press release describes the record as "vignettes of shared human emotions such as love, relationships, introspection and fun."

Here on Earth will be McGraw's first solo album since 2015's Damn Country Music, and his first since re-joining Big Machine Label Group in February. In 2017, McGraw pivoted to Sony to release "Speak to a Girl," a duet with his wife, Faith Hill, that would later be released on their The Rest of Our Life duets album.

McGraw had planned to spend this summer on the road for his Here on Earth Tour; however, that trek is one of many canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

