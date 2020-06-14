June is traditionally the month for graduations, and while this year's crop of hardworking students are celebrating their culminations in a vastly different way due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tim McGraw is making sure his two graduates are getting a bit of the spotlight.

McGraw posted on his social media a shoutout to "our class of 2020 girls"—namely, 22-year-old daughter Maggie, who made her way successfully through Stanford University; and 18-year-old Audrey, who is ready to fly the nest as a freshly minted high school graduate.

McGraw added photos of his daughters and noted that both he and "mom" (i.e., Faith Hill) are "so proud of y'all!" Heartwarmingly, dozens of fans not only liked his post, but used the opportunity on Facebook to show McGraw photos of their own graduates, proudly garbed in caps and gowns, who are also celebrating an important milestone while under quarantine.

McGraw has been no slacker in tugging the heartstrings regarding family ties of late—he recently released an affecting video for his new single, “I Called Mama,” which incorporates footage that fans sent in showing themselves with their own mothers. The track is the first release from his upcoming album, Here on Earth, due out in September, and it's also his first release since re-signing with Big Machine earlier this year.

