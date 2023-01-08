Fans know and love Tim McGraw as a country music superstar, but he's also a goofball behind the scenes -- and the singer's wife, fellow star Faith Hill recently took to social media to prove it.

"This is a rare, very rare, look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," Faith wrote in the caption of her post, prefacing a video of McGraw in a moment of sheer, unabashed joy.

In the clip, McGraw is in the back of a car, rocking out to pop star Olivia Rodrigo's massive hit "Good 4 U," waving his arms in the air as the car cruises down a country road. Towards the end of the clip, McGraw makes a silly face for the camera.

All goofiness aside, Hill writes in her post that McGraw's joy-filled car backseat dance party is the perfect inspiration for how to approach a new year. "I think it is the best way to enter into 2023," she writes. "Yes, it is not the first day of the new year but I believe the first week still counts."

Hill then encouraged fans to take cues from McGraw as they look ahead to a new year, inviting them to "dance everyday, maybe steal some of Tim's moves. It brings joy, laughter and the insatiable need for all of us to be present," she continues.

Though fans might be more used to seeing McGraw rocking out onstage or hearing him on their radio, he and his family occasionally post light-hearted snippets of their family life, too. Most recently, the star posted a family shot of himself, Hill and their three adult daughters all dressed up for a Godfather-themed family fun night over the holidays.

10 Things You Definitely Didn't Know About Tim McGraw: