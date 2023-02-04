When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."

McGraw posted a video of his acoustic rendition to social media. He stands beside guitar player Bob Minner in blue jeans, boots, a button-up shirt and cowboy hat.

"Looks like we made it / Look how far we've come, my baby / We might have took the long way / We knew we'd get there someday / They said, 'I bet they'll never make it' / But just look at us holding on / We're still together, still going strong," he sings before diving into the chorus.

Twain seemed quite impressed with McGraw's version of her 1998 hit, calling the performance "gorgeous" in the comments. He also received praise from fellow country artist Cole Swindell, actress Octavia Spencer and others.

McGraw has previously shared quite a few covers on social media. Over the holidays, he covered a handful of Christmas classics from legends including George Strait and Merle Haggard.

The "7500 OBO" singer was on the road for his McGraw Tour in 2022. Prior to that, he was hard at work filming the Paramount+ series 1883, which was a prequel to Yellowstone. Despite his crowded schedule, last summer, McGraw said he was working on his 17th studio album. He has yet to reveal his plans for the project. At the time, he said fans wouldn't have to wait too long for new music.