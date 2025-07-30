Tim McGraw Shaved His Head! Here’s Why

Tim McGraw just revealed a new look, and fans may notice something's missing — his hair!

The singer has shaved his head, per photos shared with Taste of Country on Wednesday (July 30).

Photographer John Shearer snapped the pictures as McGraw headed into a recording studio this week.

Tim McGraw is set to play a pre-game concert for the MLB Speedway Classic on Saturday (Aug. 2).

The 58-year-old's last album was Standing Room Only (2023).

"Paper Umbrellas" — a collaboration with Parker McCollum — was his last single release.

Why Did Tim McGraw Shave His Head?

A note from Team McGraw shares that the singer just wanted a different look for the summer.

It's actually been quite some time since fans saw his hair, but we were able to find this photo of him with wife Faith Hill from late 2022.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The full, uncropped picture of McGraw allows for a better look at his physique. Wearing light green chinos, athletic shoes and a dark T-shirt, he's striding along a sidewalk without assistance after recent surgeries.

That's great news for fans hoping to see him perform this weekend.

Tim McGraw with his head shaved John Shearer loading...

Where Has Tim McGraw Been?

While McGraw has played a few concerts this year, it's been a light touring year. Most recently he's been following his daughter Audrey across Europe as she opens for Brandi Carlile.

In June, McGraw played the inaugural Music City Rodeo in Nashville. During this event, all three of his daughters joined him onstage to recreate their part in his 2007 hit "Last Dollar (Fly Away)."

Pitbull will join McGraw for Saturday's pre-game concert. The game will be between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves.