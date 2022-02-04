Tim McGraw looked like his old self during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (Feb. 2). The singer and actor was fresh off the set of 1883, and he came prepared with stories about the show, including a hilarious back-and-forth with iconic actor Sam Elliott.

Those who've followed McGraw on the Paramount+ show have seen his beard grow big and thick as the series progressed, but during this TV appearance, he was back to sporting just a stubble. Instead of chaps and wool, he was in a slim-fitting pair of dress slacks and a black turtleneck. His dusty cowboy hat was replaced by the sleek, black hat he so often wears on stage.

Early in the interview, Colbert pokes at him about something Faith Hill "implied" during her appearance the previous night. The host tried to say they brought their 19th-century costumes home for some couple role play.

"I only brought my chaps home, a few times," McGraw deadpans.

Toward the end of their segment, McGraw starts talking about actor Sam Elliott, who plays Shea Brennan on 1883. As James Dutton, McGraw has plenty of scenes with the veteran actor, including one that included Billy Bob Thornton. Watch the above video beginning at about the 5-minute mark to hear him recall missing a line.

"I walk back to Sam and I say, 'Gosh Sam, I'm sorry. I forgot my line,'" McGraw begins. "And Sam goes, 'I noticed.'"

Elliott then, perhaps in jest, praised McGraw's squint during the scene. "A few minutes later I walk back over to him and go, 'You know Sam, the squint worked pretty good for Clint Eastwood.' He goes, 'Yeah, it did.'"

McGraw got Elliott's message that he was, in fact, not Clint Eastwood, and carried on with more attention to his lines the next time.

Filming for 1883 wrapped in late January, which means McGraw and Hill are free to do press for the show this month. During her appearance, Hill also looked more like the country superstar fans have known for 30 years.

Four episodes of the show remain in Season 1. It's not clear if 1883 will return for a second season.

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic $9.995 Million Historic Estate A historic estate in rural Tennessee that previously belonged to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is on the market again. Online listing are asking $9,995,000 for the Samual S. Morton house, which dates back to 1850, as well as the surrounding 135 acres of land.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,298-square-foot main residence has been fully updated, featuring hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, a long screened-in porch on the back of the house, two sweeping staircases and a kitchen with a farm sink. The listing also boasts a long stretch of frontage on Murfree's Fork Creek, a spring-fed, 4.3-acre stocked pond and a historic 13-stall barn.