I recently spoke with Tim McGraw, ahead of the release of his brand new single, "Standing Room Only." I was feverishly trying to prepare questions for Tim, not only about the new song, but about he and Faith's appearances on Yellowstone and 1883, his family life and one that we like to always ask: What is on your backstage tour rider list?

I must admit that with Tim basically being the most in-shape and jacked up artist in country music, I expected there to be a certain type of foods and beverages backstage for him at his shows upon arrival. Maybe like some salads, granola, chicken, fruits and vegetables, things of that nature. So, you can imagine my shock when he told me what he really wants to have waiting for him upon arrival to a venue before a performance.

Tim told me he needs peanut M&Ms. Naturally, I had to know if it's a whole bowl full, or maybe just one small pack. Tim said he only eats one pack of peanut M&Ms before a show, but still, very unexpected.

Tim also went into how he likes the Mexican Coca-Colas with the real pure sugar cane, in the old-school bottles. Also, while everyone files into the stadiums and arenas to find their seats for the Tim McGraw show, he is backstage munching on a tuna fish sandwich while drinking Muscle Milk — I guess those two items are on brand.

These seem like some pretty normal things for most people, but for a guy that works out a ton, these were some unexpected things to hear, for sure.

