Toby Keith Readies ‘America’ EP For Memorial Day Weekend

Toby Keith is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with a six-song compilation of some of his biggest and most patriotic hits. The singer has announced an EP called America, which will drop on Friday (May 26).

Featuring patriotism-forward classics like "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" and "American Soldier," America also features some of Keith's biggest all-time singles, many of which feature American pride, anthemic toughness and strong Western imagery. "Beer for My Horses" and "Should've Been a Cowboy" are two more favorite tracks that find a home on the new compilation.

The new EP comes as Keith has racked up 20 new RIAA certifications. All of the songs on the America EP have recently earned new certifications, ranging from Platinum to Triple Platinum, and many other songs of Keith's — including "Who's Your Daddy," "Wish I Didn't Know Now," "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" and "How Do You Like Me Now" — have new certifications, too.

Keith has been quieter than usual over the past year, ever since he revealed in July 2022 that he's been diagnosed with stomach cancer. As he continued to battle his illness, the star has made a few public appearances: He accepted BMI Icon Award in 2022, and more recently, he put his 19th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic event on the books.

Toby Keith's America Track List:

1. "Courtesy of the Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)"

2. "Should've Been a Cowboy"

3. "American Soldier"

4. "As Good as I Once Was"

5. "I Love This Bar"

6. "Beer for My Horses"

