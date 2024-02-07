Toby Keith to Be Remembered With a CMT Special
CMT is set to tribute the life and legacy of Toby Keith with a television special. Airing Thursday night (Feb. 8), the special will be called CMT Remembers: Toby Keith.
According to a trailer clip posted to the network's social media, the TV event will take an in-depth look into who Keith was, examining his songs and the stories behind him as well as the spirit, patriotism and renegade independence he brought to country music.
"He was one of country music's biggest stars, but he was much more than that," a voiceover details in the clip. "He was a symbol of the American pride and spirit that filled his songs. Join us as we say goodbye to Toby Keith."
The announcement of the special comes just a few days after news broke that Keith died on Monday (Feb. 5.) CMT Remembers: Toby Keith will air on Thursday night at 8PM ET on CMT.
How Did Toby Keith Die?
Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62, according to a statement shared to his website and social media pages.
He had been battling stomach cancer for over two years, a diagnosis he shared with fans in summer 2022. Though he took time off to undergo treatment and rest, he vowed to return to the stage whenever possible. He kept that promise with a series of Oklahoma pop-up shows, a televised performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" at the People's Choice Country Awards and three sold-out shows in Las Vegas in December.
Keith is survived by his Tricia Lucus, his wife of almost 40 years, and their three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen. He is also survived by multiple grandchildren and extended family.
