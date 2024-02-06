Toby Keith started his country music career in 1993 with the release of his first album, a self-titled Toby Keith, on Mercury Records.

He and Mercury would sever ties after several albums together, which is when Keith moved to Dreamworks Records. That's where his success shot through the roof. "How Do You Like Me Now" was the first song Keith released on that label — it was the No. 1 country song of the year in 2000.

Throughout his career, Keith released a whopping 19 studio albums, two Christmas albums and 5 compilation projects, earning worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. He charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including 20 No. 1 hits and 22 additional Top 10 hits.

He was not only a country music superstar, he was a family man and a philanthropist: Keith supported Ally's House, a non-profit organization in Oklahoma designed to aid children with cancer.

Toby Keith was performing shows all the way up until his death on Feb. 5, 2024 — he completed a successful run of shows in Las Vegas in December of 2023.

The country star leaves behind a wife, three children and four grandchildren. His family says he passed peacefully, with them by his side.

