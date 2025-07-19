Tom Petty's stunning Malibu estate is currently for sale, and pictures show a staggeringly luxurious property that's more than worth its more than $15 million price tag.

The late classic rocker's former 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 8,744-square-foot property in Malibu is currently on the market for $15,495,000, and the estate is absolutely amazing, according to photos.

The spectacular property sits on 2.6 acres of land that offers "an exceptionally rare blend of privacy and artistry," according to its official listing from Myra Nourmand and Levi Freeman from Nourmand & Associates.

The stunning estate features wood-beamed ceilings, skylights and vintage chandeliers.

Other highlights include:

Wrought iron details.

A total of five fireplaces.

A formal dining room that sits 16 people.

A primary suite that includes a sitting area, a fireplace, a sitting area with a fountain and more.

A bonus room with skylights, a fountain and a dry sauna.

According to online property sites, the asking price of $15,495,000 breaks down to $1,772 per square foot and a monthly payment of $103,787 per month.

Petty's 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom beach house in Malibu previously sold for $10,250,000 in February of 2023.

According to NPR, Petty died from "multisystem organ failure due to resuscitated cardiopulmonary arrest due to mixed drug toxicity."

The drugs in his system included "fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl, and despropionyl fentanyl," according to a statement.

See inside Tom Petty's stunning Malibu estate in the pictures below, and keep scrolling to see inside his former Malibu beach house:

PICTURES: See Inside Tom Petty's Stunning $15 Million Malibu Estate Tom Petty's stunning Malibu estate is currently for sale, and pictures show a staggeringly luxurious property that's more than worth its more than $15 million price tag. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker