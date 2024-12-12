Will Tom Selleck go full cowboy?

With the conclusion of Blue Bloods approaching, Selleck is looking to return to his Western roots, a genre he loves and has excelled in throughout his career. In an interview with Parade, the star said he hopes Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan might have a cowboy role in one of his upcoming projects.

“A good Western’s always on my list,” he said. “I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.”

Selleck also praised Sam Elliott’s work in Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, noting their longstanding friendship and expressing a desire to work with him again.

"Sam was great in [1883]. Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam." the Blue Bloods actor said.

Selleck also mentioned taking it easy a bit to the magazine. With the long-running CBS series ending after its 14th season, Selleck plans to step back from Hollywood and spend more time with his family at his California ranch.

While he has hinted at revisiting his role as Jesse Stone in a future movie, the 79-year-old actor is equally eager to enjoy a slower pace, focusing on personal projects and the natural beauty of his sprawling property.

Hopefully, we will see him in a cowboy hat soon!

