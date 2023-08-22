The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States
The term "junk food" is part of American life — it encompasses a large variety of foods, drinks and treats. Just about anyone you ask will have a favorite junk food they keep stashed in the house — or that they keep away from their home, to thwart temptation.
Taking a look at Google Trends, we have formulated a list of the most popular junk foods by state.
This list offers quite the variety, and trends do change quickly, depending on what part of America you are in.
There are a couple of high performers to note, including Sour Patch Kids, which is the country's favorite junk food snack, as it's the choice candy in 7 different states. Animal Crackers and Kit Kat bars are a favorite in 5 states.
The front offices at Reese's might be upset to see they're the favorite junk food in only one state, Ohio. The same goes for the folks over at Oreo, as the cookie that seemingly everyone loves only pulled top dog status in Iowa.
Here is a look at the Google Trends for the most popular junk food in America, listed by state.
- Alabama: Butterfinger
- Alaska: Fruit Roll-Ups
- Arizona: Sour Patch Kids
- Arkansas: Doritos
- California: Sour Patch Kids
- Colorado: Gummy Bears
- Connecticut: Granola Bar
- Delaware: Sour Patch Kids
- District of Columbia: Starburst
- Florida: Nerds
- Georgia: Milk Duds
- Hawaii: Gummy Bears
- Idaho: Skittles
- Illinois: Pringles
- Indiana: Pringles
- Iowa: Oreos
- Kansas: Cheez-It
- Kentucky: Butterfinger
- Louisiana: Fruit Roll-Ups
- Maine: Animal Crackers
- Maryland: Sour Patch Kids
- Massachusetts: Sour Patch Kids
- Michigan: Sour Patch Kids
- Minnesota: Starburst
- Mississippi: Ruffles
- Missouri: Animal Crackers
- Montana: Pringles
- Nebraska: Skittles
- Nevada: Kit Kat
- New Hampshire: Milky Way
- New Jersey: Chips Ahoy!
- New Mexico: Beef Jerky
- New York: Kit Kat
- North Carolina: Sour Patch Kids
- North Dakota: Twizzlers
- Ohio: Reese's
- Oklahoma: Cheez-It
- Oregon: Kit Kat
- Pennsylvania: Swedish Fish
- Rhode Island: Animal Crackers
- South Carolina: Nerds
- South Dakota: Baby Ruth
- Tennessee: Butterfinger
- Texas: Funyuns
- Utah: Pringles
- Vermont: Animal Crackers
- Virginia: Nerds, Kit Kat
- Washington: Kit Kat
- West Virginia: Animal Cracker
- Wisconsin: M&Ms
- Wyoming: Twinkie
One thing is clear: Americans love junk food. Find your state's favorite junk food, get to the store and enjoy it with a smile on your face, knowing your peers and neighbors probably are snacking on the same thing you are.
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
PICTURES: See Inside America's Jaw-Dropping Most Expensive Home
Check Out Country Music's Greatest Mullets
See Inside Lil Nas X's Lavish New Home