The No. 1 Junk Food From All 50 States

The term "junk food" is part of American life — it encompasses a large variety of foods, drinks and treats. Just about anyone you ask will have a favorite junk food they keep stashed in the house — or that they keep away from their home, to thwart temptation.

Taking a look at Google Trends, we have formulated a list of the most popular junk foods by state.

This list offers quite the variety, and trends do change quickly, depending on what part of America you are in.

There are a couple of high performers to note, including Sour Patch Kids, which is the country's favorite junk food snack, as it's the choice candy in 7 different states. Animal Crackers and Kit Kat bars are a favorite in 5 states.

The front offices at Reese's might be upset to see they're the favorite junk food in only one state, Ohio. The same goes for the folks over at Oreo, as the cookie that seemingly everyone loves only pulled top dog status in Iowa.

Here is a look at the Google Trends for the most popular junk food in America, listed by state.

Alabama : Butterfinger

: Butterfinger Alaska : Fruit Roll-Ups

: Fruit Roll-Ups Arizona : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids Arkansas : Doritos

: Doritos California : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids Colorado : Gummy Bears

: Gummy Bears Connecticut : Granola Bar

: Granola Bar Delaware : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids District of Columbia : Starburst

: Starburst Florida : Nerds

: Nerds Georgia : Milk Duds

: Milk Duds Hawaii : Gummy Bears

: Gummy Bears Idaho : Skittles

: Skittles Illinois : Pringles

: Pringles Indiana : Pringles

: Pringles Iowa : Oreos

: Oreos Kansas : Cheez-It

: Cheez-It Kentucky : Butterfinger

: Butterfinger Louisiana : Fruit Roll-Ups

: Fruit Roll-Ups Maine : Animal Crackers

: Animal Crackers Maryland : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids Massachusetts : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids Michigan : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids Minnesota : Starburst

: Starburst Mississippi : Ruffles

: Ruffles Missouri : Animal Crackers

: Animal Crackers Montana : Pringles

: Pringles Nebraska : Skittles

: Skittles Nevada : Kit Kat

: Kit Kat New Hampshire : Milky Way

: Milky Way New Jersey : Chips Ahoy!

: Chips Ahoy! New Mexico : Beef Jerky

: Beef Jerky New York : Kit Kat

: Kit Kat North Carolina : Sour Patch Kids

: Sour Patch Kids North Dakota : Twizzlers

: Twizzlers Ohio : Reese's

: Reese's Oklahoma : Cheez-It

: Cheez-It Oregon : Kit Kat

: Kit Kat Pennsylvania : Swedish Fish

: Swedish Fish Rhode Island : Animal Crackers

: Animal Crackers South Carolina : Nerds

: Nerds South Dakota : Baby Ruth

: Baby Ruth Tennessee : Butterfinger

: Butterfinger Texas : Funyuns

: Funyuns Utah : Pringles

: Pringles Vermont : Animal Crackers

: Animal Crackers Virginia : Nerds, Kit Kat

: Nerds, Kit Kat Washington : Kit Kat

: Kit Kat West Virginia : Animal Cracker

: Animal Cracker Wisconsin : M&Ms

: M&Ms Wyoming: Twinkie

One thing is clear: Americans love junk food. Find your state's favorite junk food, get to the store and enjoy it with a smile on your face, knowing your peers and neighbors probably are snacking on the same thing you are.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

PICTURES: See Inside America's Jaw-Dropping Most Expensive Home A staggering estate listed as "America's most expensive home" is currently listed for sale in Bel Air, Calif., for $295 million, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind home that's almost impossibly elaborate and massive. The 100,000-square-foot, 29-bedroom, 41-bathroom home will be the most expensive private residence sale in the U.S. if it brings that price, and that price tag comes with every conceivable amenity, including a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot glass-walled outdoor running track with a view of the city and a private movie theater with seating for more than 40 people.

Check Out Country Music's Greatest Mullets