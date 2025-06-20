Critic’s Picks: Top 5 New Country Songs This Week [June 20, 2025]

A country music legend released a new song this week, but another icon's son topped him on this best new country song.

Megan Moroney also shared new music. "6 Months Later" features the kind of contemporary songwriting our genre needs.

Elsewhere on this list you'll find a beautiful vocal performance from a newcomer and two made-for-radio hits. Don't worry about skimming through the dozens of new country songs released this week — we've done the hard work to present you with the Top 5 for June 20, 2025.

Top 5 New Country Songs This Week (June 20, 2025)

No. 5: Dylan Marlowe, "Sorryville"

It's easy to imagine Dylan Marlowe scoring a big hit with "Sorryville." The easy singalong track looks back on a relationship that went bad.

No. 4: Max McNown, "This Side of Heaven"

Original voices always stand out in country music. There's some easy soul to Max McNown's vocals and he sings this love song like the girl of his dreams is standing right before him.

No. 3: Megan Moroney, "6 Months Later"

Megan Moroney's new song "6 Months Later" features a really clever hook. "What doesn't kill you calls you six months later," is the kind of sharp songwriting that sets her apart in 2025.

No. 2: Waylon Jennings, "Songbird"

Shooter Jennings found enough unreleased Waylon Jennings songs to release three full albums. "Songbird" is first. He brought in Ashley Monroe and Elizabeth Cook to sing backup, and they really fill out the vocal arrangement. The music video he released this week is simply wonderful.

No. 1: Lukas Nelson, "American Romance"

The title track to Lukas Nelson's brand new album is the kind of song that earns one a Grammy nomination. Beautiful songwriting is revealed by a voice we vaguely recognize. Willie Nelson's son found his own lane long ago, but this might be the year larger country crowds get it.

Honorable Mention: Lily Rose, "End Like This"