Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing In Los Angeles

Pop and gospel singer Tori Kelly is in a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly collapsing while at dinner on Sunday night (July 23).

Known primarily for her pop, R&B and gospel sounds, Kelly also collaborated with country singer Chris Lane for a song called "Take Back Home Girl" in 2017.

In 2019, Kelly performed during the annual CMA Country Christmas broadcast.

That same year, she performed "Speechless" with Dan + Shay at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2013, Kelly appeared at the ACM Awards to see Jewel perform her song "Fill a Heart."

A day after Kelly was checked in at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, her husband André Murillo shared meaningful song lyrics from her catalog on his Instagram Story.

"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side," Kelly sang during her verse on a Justin Bieber song called “Where Do I Fit In” from 2021.

TMZ first shared news of Kelly’s hospitalization, later adding that her condition was very serious. A source also told the celebrity news site that she was in ICU, although no one from Kelly’s team has confirmed that or spoken about her condition.

The 30-year-old lost consciousness while out with friends in L.A. Once at the hospital, doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs. Murillo did not speak to his wife’s condition at his social media page.

Per her Facebook page, Kelly has a show scheduled in West Hollywood this Friday (July 28). Her new EP Tori drops the same day.