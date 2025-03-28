Before You Dip Your Chip, There’s a Massive Tostitos Recall You Should See

In a case of mistaken identity, some bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips have been recalled due to mislabeled packages.

All Recipes is reporting that the Tostitos brand — which falls under the Frito Lay umbrella — has issued a massive recall on Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips because the product may contain nacho cheese tortilla chips.

This would pose an allergen risk for those with milk allergies or sensitivities. The recall is affecting the famed tortilla chips in 13 different states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Imagine the nightmare of hosting an NCAA tournament watch party in the coming days and busting open a bag or tortilla chips, just to see that is not what's in the bag. Nacho cheese chips and salsa don't go quite as well together as regular corn chips and salsa.

Here is what you're looking for to know if you have one of the mislabeled bags:

471106504 18 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106505 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106506 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

471106507 85 13:XX (where XX is any number from 30 to 55)

The recalled Tostitos were sold at grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as online, as early as March 7, 2025.

Just opening and touching or eating a chip that you didn't expect to have cheese on it can affect someone with a sensitive allergy. But if you don't have any allergies and you get one of these bags on accident, they are perfectly fine to consume.

However, if you really wanted regular tortilla chips and not nacho cheese chips, you can still return the unused portion to the store of purchase for a full refund.

