Back in 1991, just after then-country newcomer Tracy Lawrence finished the vocals for his debut album, Sticks and Stones, he was robbed and shot in downtown Nashville.

Lawrence survived the attack and went on to have a very successful career in country music, but he just revealed that the bullet that almost killed him still haunts him to this day, physically and mentally.

Lawrence was a guest on the Big D and Bubba radio show, where he got candid about the situation, saying the bullet is still in his hip and is causing him major issues to this day.

"Man, it's causing me a lot of problems, especially as I get older. I got shot through the joint of my left knee, and so I had it scoped three times and ended up having to have a total replacement in 2016."

But that knee replacement didn't end all of his pain and suffering.

"It's giving me ankle problems now, it's giving me hip problems."

But most importantly, Lawrence said that it is really draining on his mental health, even 35 years later.

Speaking about his mental health after the shooting, Lawrence said, "I never really got help until much later on in life, and it caused me a lot of problems in my relationships, it gave me a real bad attitude about some things for a while."

How Did Getting Shot Change Tracy Lawrence?

Lawrence admits that "it gave me a real bad attitude for a while because I survived something that I didn't know if I should have. It gave me some mental problems."

Lawrence threw out some advice for anyone going through anything traumatic in their own lives.

"Anytime you go through something traumatic like that, my best advice to anybody is to go get help, talk to somebody because the longer you push that stuff down, the more difficult it is."

