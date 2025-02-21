Fruity Frozen Food Recall: You Could Be Eating Plastic!

A popular frozen item sold at Trader Joe's is under the recall spotlight, as it could contain plastic — as in, if you eat it, you could be eating plastic.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Trader Joe's has issued a recall for their frozen Organic Acai Bowls, because the product may be contaminated with plastic.

The Organic Acai Bowl With Berries, Banana, Granola, and Dried Coconut is a fan-favorite item that only returned to shelves in December.

Seems as if they might have rushed the return of those bowls, because something slipped through the cracks — literally.

Rather than identifying a specific lot number, however, TJ's wants you to throw out your bowls no matter what.

"Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic)," a statement from the grocery chain reads. "Or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund."

So either TJs rushed the recall out of an abundance of caution, or they believe any of them could be affected — also exercising an abundance of caution to protect customers.

Check your freezers for all varieties of the Trader Joe's frozen Organic Acai Bowls, as you could be holding one of the few that have the prize inside: A foreign piece of plastic.

Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker