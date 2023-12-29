Travis Kelce Received the Sweetest Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

Travis Kelce is feeling like a kid again after receiving a special Christmas present from Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

During an episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, the NFL tight end admitted that he was truly touched by the thoughtfulness of his girlfriend's brother.

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” he recounts, noting that Austin was dressed up like Santa Claus when he delivered the present.

“It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time,” Kelce continues, per People.

The movie Kelce is talking about — his favorite football movie ever — is the 1994 film Little Giants. The storyline hits fairly close to home for the Kansas City Chiefs standout, as it depicts a rivalry between two brothers who coach rival youth football teams. Kelce's brother Jason plays in the NFL, too — but for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce also received a gift from the entire Swift family, as they were in attendance for his game on Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor and Austin were joined by their parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Austin's girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

Sitting in Kelce's suite on the perfect day, Austin seized the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit by wearing a Santa suit, wig and beard. He topped off the look with a Chiefs scarf and cap.

According to Kelce, it was the same outfit he wore when he gave him his gift.

“It was a full commit. And he killed it,” the NFL star notes of the ensemble. The Chiefs' next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. It is not clear which members of the Swift family, if any, will attend.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire, Getty Images loading...