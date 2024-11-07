Going the extra mile to be a gentleman is all about adding that extra touch — or lack thereof.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently shared some insider info on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who's also famous for being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

The two spent time together on the set of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which Kelce hosts.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent says she and some others were posing for a photo with Kelce when she noticed the football star doing something a little out of the ordinary.

"We take a group picture, and Travis — I'm next to him, and I'm pregnant — I believe [he] had two girls on each of his sides," she remembers. "And when he put his arms around us, he did not touch."

"Which I thought was very, very sweet," Kent adds.

Of course, country fans know Kelce best for his relationship with his country-turned-pop superstar girlfriend, and Kent adds that Swift herself stopped by the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? at one point during her time filming there, though she didn't personally see her.

She adds that Kelce was "absolutely hysterical, even without a teleprompter," and commented on how genuine his relationship with Swift seems to her.

"You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T. Swift, like, they just look like they're having fun," Kent notes.