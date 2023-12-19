Trisha Yearwood Is Sporting Bangs, and She&#8217;s Almost Unrecognizable!

Instagram/Catherine Powell, Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood is changing things up ahead of the new year with a fresh, new hairdo. The country singer shared her "bangin'" new look on social media with a handful of photos.

"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang," she writes in the caption, while giving a shoutout to the glam team behind the look.

"Merry Christmas, and love one another."

In addition to a closeup of her chic balayage hair and fiery red lips, Yearwood included a full outfit snap. In it she wears a red blazer to match her lipstick, over a black top. She finished the outfit with black leather leggings and boots.

The final photo in the carousel is the "before" look — it's a stark contrast to the "after" photos, as she is wearing blue jeans and a pink top, along with matching booties adorned with feathers.

Yearwood hasn't rocked such bold bangs in more than three decades, when she made her debut in country music. Her 1991 self-titled album featured a photo of herself with both bangs and a perm — a very classic '90s look.

MCA Nashville
Yearwood is celebrating 18 years of marriage to fellow singer Garth Brooks. The pair marked the milestone by sending each other flowers on their Dec. 10 anniversary, and shared the moment on social media.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing," she recounted on in the caption, proving the couple are two peas in a pod.

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's former beachside house in Malibu offered a gorgeous vacation paradise for the country music power couple to relax.

Brooks and Yearwood bought their 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,200-square-foot house in Malibu for slightly less than $5 million in June of 2008. The house itself is fairly modest, but very well-appointed, featuring an open floor plan.

The living room boasts a corner fireplace and multiple sets of French doors that open to the backyard. The kitchen includes marble countertops, while skylights offer plenty of natural California sunlight. The den features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on either side of a fireplace of white brick.

The backyard is spectacular, featuring a loggia, an outdoor fireplace, a half-court basketball court and elaborate landscaping. The house provides direct access to the world-famous Malibu beach via a set of steps.

The couple sold the house in Malibu in late 2016 for $7 million.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

