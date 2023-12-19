Trisha Yearwood is changing things up ahead of the new year with a fresh, new hairdo. The country singer shared her "bangin'" new look on social media with a handful of photos.

"Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang," she writes in the caption, while giving a shoutout to the glam team behind the look.

"Merry Christmas, and love one another."

In addition to a closeup of her chic balayage hair and fiery red lips, Yearwood included a full outfit snap. In it she wears a red blazer to match her lipstick, over a black top. She finished the outfit with black leather leggings and boots.

The final photo in the carousel is the "before" look — it's a stark contrast to the "after" photos, as she is wearing blue jeans and a pink top, along with matching booties adorned with feathers.

Get our free mobile app

Yearwood hasn't rocked such bold bangs in more than three decades, when she made her debut in country music. Her 1991 self-titled album featured a photo of herself with both bangs and a perm — a very classic '90s look.

MCA Nashville MCA Nashville loading...

Yearwood is celebrating 18 years of marriage to fellow singer Garth Brooks. The pair marked the milestone by sending each other flowers on their Dec. 10 anniversary, and shared the moment on social media.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing," she recounted on in the caption, proving the couple are two peas in a pod.