Trisha Yearwood got honest about what her marriage to Garth Brooks is really like — and no, it's not perfect behind closed doors, although it looks to always be that way when the doors are open.

The couple has been married for nearly 21 years, and while they clearly have a tremendous amount of love and respect for each other, Yearwood says they're still two independent people who don't always see things the same way.

Yearwood was a guest on Taste of Country Nights back in 2022, when we started talking about how she and Brooks are most people's relationship goals. Yearwood wanted to clear up some of the perceived perfections.

"I wanna be clear, we still annoy each other," Yearwood says. "It's not like we're perfect."

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I actually love hearing this, because sometimes when you look at a couple like Garth and Trisha, who have been together for so long and seem so happy, you can get the impression that they've somehow figured out a way to never disagree.

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Apparently, that's not the case at all.

She admits, "We both are very independent. We both always think we have the best answer."

That sounds like a pretty relatable marriage to me. The key to their longevity seems to lie in this next quote alone: "Sometimes we agree, sometimes we don't. We agree to disagree."

I'm no marriage counselor, but when a couple can agree to disagree instead of trying to get the other to see that their side is the best side, things go a lot smoother.

But Yearwood says there's something bigger underneath all of that — something that's the glue for the couple.

"It's not perfect, but we do have a great respect for each other, and we do believe that time together is very important."

Maybe that's the real secret to Brooks and Yearwood's marriage: They don't pretend it's perfect. They just respect each other enough to disagree, give each other space, and still make their time together a priority.

What is the Best Gift Garth Brooks Ever Got Trisha Yearwood?

Yearwood tells me on Taste of Country Nights that one year, Brooks tracked down an old shopping cart from a grocery store she used to go to when she was a kid, and purchased it for her to help get groceries from the car into the house.

It was a mix of nostalgia and usefulness, as it's needed because their home is so large — carrying groceries in from the car is a task, and it reminds Yearwood of her childhood, too.

Garth Brooks Song Ranked Worst to First Garth Brooks has nearly 90 songs that have charted on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including 36 Top 10 hits and 19 No. 1 singles. Which is his all-time best? Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker