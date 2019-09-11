Trisha Yearwood Recalls Husband Garth Brooks’ Close Call on 9/11: ‘He Was There’

Trisha Yearwood must have had a heavy cloud weighing over her when she woke up on Wednesday — the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and one of the worst days in U.S. history. She surely wasn't alone.

“I was in LA, asleep, preparing to shoot a video that morning," Yearwood recalls in a somber Facebook post in which she remembers that day and what it looked like for her. "The phone rang. It was my mom. She sounded…different. I immediately knew something was wrong. She said, 'We’re being attacked.' She was crying and frantic, and worried that the west coast was next. I turned on the TV just in time to see the second plane hit. It didn’t seem real."

Yearwood’s recollections of that horrible day also touch on the fear that she felt when she realized that Garth Brooks, her future husband, was in New York at the time of the attacks.

“It was Read Across America day and he was somewhere, in some building in Manhattan, reading to kids,” she says. “I didn’t know where, but I knew he was THERE.”

Eventually, he was able to get in touch, and Yearwood, who recently released her new album Every Girl, would learn he was safe and heading to Nashville. She made her way there safely, too.

The two would marry four years later.

“What I take from 9/11 is that when the worst happens, we can come together and be our best,” she says. “My prayer today is that we remember the sacrifices of those who went to work that morning, never realizing they wouldn’t make it back home that night…that we remember the sacrifices of the first responders who lost their lives that day trying to help people get to safety…that we remember everyone who survived, but take the scars with them always."

"... That we remember the families who lost everything that day, she continues. "That we remember the men and women who bravely responded to the call and fought (and fight) to end terrorism all over the world. Never forget. Love one another."